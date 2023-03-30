Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Spelunking To Rock Bottom Edition

Surveying the scene around Mavs-centric YouTube over the last few days has been a harrowing experience. The one-two punch of losses to Dennis Smith Jr over the weekend was then followed up with a resounding win against an Indiana team that was far from full strength. The end of the season is just a few games away and the looming question now seems to be whether Dallas will muster enough fight to land in the play-in tournament or sink even further into the lottery. We will know soon enough.

We begin with Tim MacMahon’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s GBag Nation. This is a long interview yet worth the listen. Notable is the lack of optimism from MacMahon as he chooses not to pull many punches in his assessment of where the Mavericks sit - both in the standings and with an eye towards a very uncertain offseason.

Ben Simmons and Ryan Russillo discuss the Mavericks in crisis mode.

MacMahon pops up again, this time on the Lowe Post as the Mavericks' struggles seem to be the focus of national talking heads. This is what happens when a team exceeds expectations and then promptly does the exact opposite the very next year.

Tim Legler is not the only one who underestimated Jalen Brunson.

Tim Hardaway Jr sits down for an extended interview.

How about something to smile about during these tough times? Jaden Hardy's potential improvement following a suddenly successful rookie campaign is something to be excited about.

So your favorite player wants to also play for their national team in the offseason after a long playoff run - no big deal right? JxmyHighroller dives deep into the disturbing trend of NBA player injuries on the rise.

This RoundUp would not be complete without a look at the pass-of-the-year. Wow, Luka.