Draymond Green and LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks is a half-baked idea

The great American philosopher Kevin Garnett once famously said, “Anything is possible.” And that is true. But the possible isn’t the likely.

I noticed some chatter on Twitter on Wednesday about Draymond Green and LeBron James making their way to the Dallas Mavericks next season. Obviously, I wondered about the source of these rumors. Had I missed a Woj bomb? Had Shams tweeted something cryptically positive about the Mavericks?

No, the rumor came from Bill Simmons, the patriarch of basketball bloggers everywhere. On his Wednesday podcast, Simmons had this to say:

I think he [Green] ends up in Dallas. With Kyrie and Luka, and then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually. I’m feeling a Dallas scent. There’s some Dallas stuff that feels scenty to me.

That sounds like Simmons has heard some things in the shadows, whispers that indicate Green and James are heading to Dallas in the offseason. And to be fair, Simmons was early on James going to the Lakers back in 2018.

But I’m going to direct you to the title of the podcast, and specifically the segment. It’s “Half-Baked Ideas with Kevin Wilde.” That should give you a clue that Simmons is just riffing, shooting in the dark at something he thinks might happen. He’s not predicting anything.

Simmons has done this bit for years, and it’s a fun listen. Other ideas that directly followed his Green and LeBron prediction include a Taylor Sheridan produced America’s Funniest Videos and an animatronic ghost connected to a Roomba as a security system. It’s not exactly a serious basketball conversation.

I know this season of Mavericks basketball hasn’t been as joyous as last year, and you could come up with a long list of things that are more fun than watching them play. But save your energy for the offseason, when more credible rumors will surely abound. In the meantime, I’m going to try to squeeze whatever fun I can out of these last few games, including leaving you with a half-baked idea of my own:

The Mavericks should gut this roster and hire a new coaching staff. Go Mavs.