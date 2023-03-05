Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Sunday, March 5th, 2023; 12:00PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread : Dallas Mavericks -1(-110)

: Dallas Mavericks -1(-110) O/U : 232.5

: 232.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -110

Folks, if you’re a fan of defense, this may not be the game for you. With Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges gone, Phoenix doesn’t have anyone that can credibly guard Luka Doncic. Chris Paul, while still effective on offense, doesn't stand a chance of staying in front of Kyrie. As for the Mavericks? It’s impressive that they’ve gotten this far without a head coach. Bet an irresponsible amount of money on the over.

Player Props

Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points

Chris Paul over 9.5 Assists

Luka Doncic over 7.5 Assists

Kevin Durant over 1.5 Threes

Chris Paul is going to get whatever he wants against this Maverick’s defense and I imagine that will imagine hitting Kevin Durant on the wing for some wide-open looks from 3. Phoenix will have to pick their poison and I could see them deciding to live with Kyrie being the primary shot taker for the Mavs. Luka should easily hit the over for assists.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 48.5 Points + Rebs + Assts

Even after the adjustment Vegas made post Kyrie trade, this is still my favorite prop each and every game. There are worst things to do than wager your hard-earned money on Luka to be brilliant. He usually is.