Mavericks vs Suns Preview: New look Dallas and Phoenix meet on ABC

The Dallas Mavericks (33-31) continue their long home stand, matching up on Sunday at noon against the Phoenix Suns (35-29) on ABC. It’s the first time the two teams have matched up since Kyrie Irving was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks and Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns just a few days later. Phoenix is riding a two game streak with Durant in the line up whereas the Mavericks are coming off their first big win with both Irving and Luka Doncic in the line up. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns WHAT: Trying for two in a row

Trying for two in a row WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 12:00 p.m. CST

12:00 p.m. CST HOW: ABC

The injury report looks as clean as it’s been in months for the Dallas Mavericks, with Davis Bertans getting the listing of probable after missing over a month with a calf injury. Maxi Kleber is also on the report, but he has a probable listing as well. For the Suns, DeAndre Ayton is listed as questionable as of this writing. His absence would give the Dallas chances a big boost seeing as they cannot protect the paint to save their lives. Landry Shamet is also still out, dealing with a right foot injury.

The Mavericks needed 82 points and 25 threes to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening. The Suns are an equally high powered team with Durant and Devin Booker and it’s worth wondering who is going to match up with who on either team. Hopefully it’s another high scoring contest because scoring points is fun.

We’ll see what we cook up after the game beyond the usual two posts. Thanks for hanging out with us during the game, go Mavericks.