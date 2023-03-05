Quote board: “Next time don’t want until there’s three seconds left to talk”

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, 130-126. It was an entertaining game, with great shot making and not a ton of effective defense and that led to the high score. Things got a little chippy at the very end, but over all this is the kind of game we’d like to see in the playoffs. Here’s what the key Mavericks said after the game.

Jason Kidd

(On the Kevin Durant’s shot at the end of the game to give the Suns the lead…)

“I thought that’s what KD [Kevin Durant] does. He went away from the double team, and when he rises he’s longer than 7 feet, and he got to his spot. The beginning of the possession we got the ball out of his hands, and then he got it back and we were chasing. And so just understanding he got a good look, and then we come down and get a good look. It just didn’t fall for us this afternoon.”

(On the defense on Kevin Durant during the entire game…)

“We threw as many bodies [at him] as we could. I thought the physicality was really good. Again, you’re talking about one of the best players in the world and we made it as tough as possible there throughout the game. He was off his minute restrictions, so he played a little bit more tonight, and so I thought the guys did a really good job. Again, when he picks up the ball and gets it by his head no one is blocking it. You’re just hoping that he misses.”

(On what went through his mind when he couldn’t use another challenge after winning one previously in the game…)

“[It’s] just the nature of the game. Listen, referees are going to miss calls. Players are going to miss shots. Coaches are going to have the wrong players in. It’s just a part of the game. The teams that can keep their maturity, their heads, and just continue to keep fighting … Unfortunately, I think [that possession] turned into a 3-pointer, but it’s just a part of the game. The game has always been like that and it’s never going to change until A.I.’s [artificial intelligence] refereeing the game. That’s the nature of the game. There was a challenge, if I had five challenges then I would have had the opportunity to use a challenge there. We used a challenge early, successful, and now you just got to play the game.”

Luka Doncic

(On his thigh…)

“Yeah, I have been dealing with it for the last week, so today was the worst. I am just trying to keep going.”

(On if it’s a bruise or strain…)

“We don’t really know because I don’t think I got hit, but we don’t really know.”

(On how it’s affecting him…)

“It’s when I try to shoot or jump, I feel like this leg is a bit weaker. Pain-wise, it’s a little bit but not too bad.”

(On if it affected the last shot…)

“No, no. I just missed that one. I thought it was in, but I just missed it. One of my friends texted me saying ‘I would have even made that.’”

(On what Devin Booker said to aggravate him…)

“I don’t think you can say it on camera. He was talking to me. It’s not for TV. I would get fined.”

(On Devin Booker saying it was towards refs…)

“Based on the words, I don’t think so. It’s just a competitive game, just next time don’t wait till there are three seconds left to talk.”

(On the rivalry and the Suns potentially being the team to beat…)

“Oh I mean, they are incredible. I also think those two guys are probably the best in the league – Book [Devin Booker] and KD [Kevin Durant]. I love it. It’s competitive. I think today was a great game to watch and they have an amazing team.”

(On defense…)

“I think rebounding on defense has been our weak point. That is the problem right now, our defense. I always say we need to get better at our defense.”

Kyrie Irving

(On the go-ahead shot from Kevin Durant…)

“We just need to communicate better. We need to be ready to move as a defense when he’s at the top of the key. We tried to double him. After he passed out of the double team, I thought we had a chance to double team him again, but he got to his shot. That’s what great players do in our league. You have to tip your hat to him.”

(On defending the Suns…)

“We did our best to make sure the ball found the right people. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant kept attacking and kept them in the game. I felt like we were making some solid runs. We couldn’t get over that hump to close them out. Again, you have to tip your hat to them for continuing to play and do the little things to get the win.”

(On the Mavs-Suns rivalry as being new member to the team…)

“You see it from afar. It’s definitely different obviously being out here. The level of play rises. Emotions rise. I think we see everyone display that on their facial expressions or communicating with the refs, going back-and-forth. At the end of the day, No one is really going to fight out there. I just want to keep playing. With the stoppages in play, rhythms get stopped. I think everyone wants to prove how tough they are on the court. As soon as they step off, everyone is all huggy and brotherhood. It’s a great rivalry to be a part of, but the big picture is to win the game and we failed at that today. We got to get back to the drawing board.”

Tim Hardaway Jr.

(On the go-ahead basket by Kevin Durant…)

“I don’t think the last show was one of the main reasons they got the win. It was everything that happened in between. KD [Kevin Durant] is going to be KD whether it’s a tough shot or not. It was going to be on him to miss. He’s been working on his craft since he was a kid. That’s why he’s one of the best at scoring the ball. All we can do is try to make it tough for him. He made his shot. It was contested. I don’t think that’s the reason why we lost.”

(On what the Suns did to win the game…)

“They started making open shots. Their roll players started making shots. You have to give credit with (Ish) Wainright coming in going 4-for-5 from 3. They made the substitutions that they needed. You have to give them credit.”

(On putting pressure on Booker and Durant, freeing up other players…)

“You’re going to have to give up something. Try to get the ball out of the hands of their three All-Stars. Try to have the other guys beat you. That’s all you can do.”

(On if there is a rivalry with the Suns…)

“I love it and I love being a part of it. There’s bad blood still there. Everyone saw that the last couple seconds of the game. I hope they’re ready for many more to come.”

