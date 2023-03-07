Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 7th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -9 (-110)

O/U 237.5 (-110)

Mavs ML: -380

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks and Jazz both come in with horrendous defenses. The Mavericks have exceeded this point total in four of their last five games, and I expect nothing different tonight. They struggle guarding Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, and the Jazz have no answer for the Dallas guards. Take the over on the point total.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 25.5 points (-125)

Jordan Clarkson over 21.5 points (-105)

Irving has been playing very well recently and has been shooting with incredible efficiency. With no quick guards that can slow Irving down on defense, and a big, lumbering center in Walker Kessler to exploit, Irving is in a great spot.

On the other side, Clarkson is without Collin Sexton and averages 22 points per game without him. With such a high game total, Clarkson should see 17-20 shots and will have the looks he needs to knock them down at high efficiency.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 11.5 first-quarter points (+105)

Doncic is the best first-quarter scorer in the league and coming off of a loss against a pitiful defense, he should be able to come out fast and furious. Of course, 12 points in a quarter is hard to do, but he has gone over this line in six of 10 games since January 30th, and the Jazz have a bottom-three first-quarter defense over their last 10 games.