Mavericks vs Jazz Preview: Dallas hosts Utah in the final game of their homestand

The Dallas Mavericks (33-32) play host to the Utah Jazz (31-34) in the final game of a six game homestand. Dallas needs this win to pull to .500 during the six game stretch and they also need another win to keep pace in the rough and tumble Western Conference playoff race. The Jazz are riding a three game losing streak, falling to the Spurs, then the Thunder twice. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz WHAT: Drawing even during a homestand

Drawing even during a homestand WHERE: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports SouthWest

The Jazz have center Walker Kessler and super-sub Jordan Clarkson listed as questionable as of this writing. If both of them sit, then it’s safe to assume the Jazz might just be ceding the season despite still being in the play in (currently ninth). Collin Sexton is out with a hamstring injury.

Maxi Kleber is still listed as questionable for the Mavericks and it’s safe to say if he plays, we should feel better about this game. If he doesn’t, then Dallas is going to give up 65 points in the paint again.

Kyrie Irving’s carved up the Jazz this year, so with his recent renewed intent to take control early, perhaps he gets things going for Dallas. Luka Doncic also had a rough shooting game against the Suns, so I also expect him to get to the rim at will.

We’ll be back after the end of the game, with the recap and stats to know. With another game tomorrow, we may not have more than that, but we’ll see. Thanks for hanging out.