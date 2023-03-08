Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8th, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -1 (-115)

O/U 234 (-110)

Mavs ML: -120

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Pelicans come into this game having lost 7 of their last 10. With a tight race in the conference standings, the Mavs need to take advantage of this Pelicans squad who are only putting up 106.5 points these last 10 games. Vegas has this game essentially being a pick-em with the Mavs only being favored by 1 point. The Mavs are coming off a back-to-back however, I think they get the job done here. Take the ML for slightly better odds. In terms of the O/U, I am leaning towards the under as the Pelicans would have to up their scoring average as well as allow the Mavs to score a considerable amount over what the Pelicans defense gives up on average over the past 10 games (113).

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points (-105)

Brandon Ingram over 25.5 points (-140)

Over the past two seasons Doncic has averaged nearly 38 points against this Pelicans team. As long as this game stays close, he should hit this number.

On the other side, Brandon Ingram should hit this number sweat free. The odds are juiced for a reason. The Mavs have a terrible defense and Ingram should see 20+ shots making this number easily in reach. I would check for an alt point line closer to tip and take a chance on Ingram to get 30 points.

Play of the Day

Jonas Valanciunas over 24.5 points + rebounds (-120)

It is no secret that big centers thrive against Dwight Powell. Valanciunas has averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Mavs this season. I do not see anything changing here as it is a great matchup for him.