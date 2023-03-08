Mavericks at Pelicans Game Thread

The Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back. Luka Doncic will be playing in both games of a back-to-back for the first time since December. The fact that Doncic and Kyrie Irving are playing both games signifies how important this game is to the Mavericks.

They have moved to fifth in the Western Conference after last night’s win over the Utah Jazz but desperately need to continue that momentum in order to gain some breathing room in hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Who: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

What: A game the Mavericks need to win on the road

Where: Smoothie King Center

When: 6:30 PM CST

How: ESPN

The Mavericks will be missing Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock which means that Josh Green is perhaps the only quality defender active. That means the Mavericks will need to score a lot of points.