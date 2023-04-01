Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Game Details

Fixture : Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs | NBA

NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time : Saturday, April 1st, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, FL

Outcome Odds

Spread: Heat -1(-110)

O/U: 225 (-110)

Mavs ML: -105

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Just when Mavs fans were on the brink of completely giving up hope on the season, the Thunder lose a game to a depleted Pacers team and now everyone goes back to thinking “so you’re saying there’s a chance?” Well, technically there is. The Mavs need teams ahead of them to lose games, but they also need to win games that they play in, which is where the real problem lies. Losing 4 out of their last 5 games isn’t a great recipe for making the playoffs when every game matters. Fortunately for the Mavs, they come into Miami facing a struggling Heat team on a three-game losing streak.

A degenerate isn’t fully considered a degenerate unless you believe in some sort of conspiracy theory. So putting pure basketball logic aside, my degenerate conspiracy brain truly believes it’s good for the NBA (money) for the Mavs to make the postseason and that is why I’m taking the Mavs ML tonight.

Player props

Vegas must have caught on to the Mavs not being able to defend the opposing big as the rebound prop for Bam Adebayo is not currently up.

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points (110)— Anytime you can get this number under 30, it’s an auto bet regardless of the outcome

Gabe Vincent over 2.5 assists (+145) - He averages right around 2.5 assists a game so with the juice at +145, it’s worth the risk.

Play of the Day

Dwight Powell Over 2.5 rebounds (-140)

Dwight’s minutes have been decreasing lately as Maxi Kleber has been getting healthier. Miami plays aggressively on defense so the Mavs are going to need Dwight’s energy tonight which I believe will lead to more minutes and of course…more rebounds.

Record

DegenSam picks (38-28 on the year. 6-3 Play of the day)

