Should the Mavericks retain Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison?

It’s been two seasons with head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison. This week the question focuses on these two and whether you think they should stay in their roles as the Mavericks head into a pivotal off season.

While they may be a bit of a package deal, considering they were brought in at the same time, it’s realistically worth examining each in their respective role. With Kidd, his first season far exceed expectations as the Mavericks made a surprise run to the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. He and his staff brought Josh Green back into the fold after he looked like a player heading out of the league. Year two, though, was a disaster relative to expectations, with Dallas falling from 52 wins down to 38 wins. The fact is, in Jason Kidd’s six years as head coach he’s won more than 45 games once and it was last season. His teams have largely been mediocre to bad.

General Manager Nico Harrison is in a different position. Owner Mark Cuban has made it clear the basketball decisions still run through him and assessing what Harrison’s role in the process is is a bit difficult to ascertain. The Mavericks did move on from Kristaps Porzingis, making the lateral move for Spencer Dinwiddie which helped propel Dallas to the Western Conference Finals. But then the Mavericks failed to retain Jalen Brunson and were unable to secure a sign and trade. The Mavericks also made the high risk move for Kyrie Irving, a situation which won’t resolve itself until the summer. Dallas took a significant step back this season with Harrison in the role.

