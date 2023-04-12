Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Tankathon Edition

While I plan on writing something aimed at making some shred of sense out of the season we just witnessed, there is plenty of fodder for a juicy RoundUp post. As you would expect, the focus on NBA YouTube has largely been on Dallas over the past 72 hours for all the wrong reasons. Let’s queue up this assortment of spicy takes on tanking, the playoffs without the Mavs, and what the future may hold.

We begin in a familiar place with the latest episode of The Hoop Collective. Skip ahead to the 28-minute mark to listen to the segment focused on the Mavericks.

Dallas brass responded to the incentive structure of a very unique moment the way most of us hoped they would and were subsequently roasted for it. The clutching of pearls was both instantly intense and cognitively dissonant. Most of those who seemed to want the Mavs to miss out on both the draft and the playoffs root for other teams and/or clearly exposed themselves as folks who do not watch the Mavs from game to game. (salty language warning for this one) Slightly Biased makes his debut on the RoundUp with a diatribe that calls out the hypocrisy that abounded on NBA media and social media.

The RoundUp very rarely includes a video mainly for the thumbnail. Alas, dear reader, this is one of those times.

Wilson Sy is not for everyone. He has a nice following but his voice and tempo are so amped up that he is difficult to listen to. Yet, his screed is so passionate here, the RoundUp is including it despite the fact that we only agree with him partially.

Before any thoughts enter your mind that the RoundUp was asked to include a video from the brand new Pod Maverick channel, we can assure you this is 100% unprompted. In fact, since we began this humble little series not a single video has been added, removed, or for that matter even suggested by my editors and the autonomy has been lovely.

So, consider this a friendly invitation to subscribe if you have not already done so to the brand new YouTube channel featuring MMB editors Kirk Henderson and Josh Bowe. Turn on notifications so you can be a part of the live shows during the offseason and beyond.

The RoundUp saw this and howled with glee. After an epic basketball trainwreck, laughter may be our best avenue to hold sanity. If you do one thing for yourself today, watch this video simply for how Jason Kidd is immortalized in animation for time infinitum.

If you are pressed for time, skip to about 1:25. Bravo, Bleacher Report.