A.J. Lawson didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills for the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks, in desperate need of wing depth, signed A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract in late December. He spent some time in the G League, but never really cracked the Mavericks’ rotation. Lawson only saw time when the game was a blowout, which didn’t happen often this season.

Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Mavericks, averaging 7.2 minutes per game. He put up averages of 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds this season. But again, he didn’t get much time to get in a rhythm.

Best game

Lawson put up 12 points and grabbed six rebounds against the Chicago Bulls in the penultimate game of the season. Three of those rebounds were on the offensive end. Lawson stayed active the entire game, despite the depressing and controversial circumstances.

Contract status

Lawson signed a 2-year, two-way contract with the Mavericks in December, so he’ll go into the offseason with one season remaining on his deal. His contract is non-guaranteed, though, so he could be released at any time.

Looking ahead

Just a rookie, it’s possible the Mavericks keep Lawson around and see if there’s any development over the summer. If they are intrigued, expect to see him on the Mavericks summer league roster come July.

Grade: Incomplete