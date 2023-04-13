Earlier this week, we took the temperature of the fanbase with these two simple questions:

Do you want Jason Kidd to return as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks? Do you want Nico Harrison to return as the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks?

Days later, the results are in and it’s not very close, for either question. First, the Jason Kidd results:

If you don’t happen to be a percentages person, less than 1 in every 5 people who answered want Jason Kidd to return. The Mavericks dropped 14 more games just one season after hitting the Western Conference finals in his first year. Here’s his record season by season.

Nets 2014 - 44-38

Bucks 2015 - 41-41

Bucks 2016 - 33-48

Bucks 2017 - 42-40

Bucks 2018 - 23-22 (fired)

Mavs 2022 - 52-30

Mavs 2023 - 38-44

Suffice it to say, he’s been the very definition of mediocre, with just one season with more than 45 wins and that was last year. The first year after he was fired from Milwaukee, they won 60 games. Obviously they had different rosters compared to Dallas, but considering he plays a roll in personnel decisions (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise), the choice to keep Kidd reeks of stubbornness. Alas, he’s going to be the coach to start the 2023-24 season.

Then we come to Nico Harrison:

This result surprised me, with 3 in 5 fans wanting Harrison to return. In his long but lackluster exit interview with the media, he repeated many of the same themes from his 2022 exit interview. While he may have inherited a roster with limited options, it seems fans are giving him more credit for the Jaden Hardy draft and the trade for Kyrie Irving than giving him blame for Dallas letting Jalen Brunson go and the disastrous signing of JaVale McGee. Perhaps it’s his well-covered relationships with other stars in the NBA paired with one year not being enough time to make a mark.

Either way, both are returning for the pivotal 2023-2024 Dallas Mavericks season, but it’s interesting to learn where the two team officials stand in the eyes of fans.

