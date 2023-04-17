Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s playoff games

After trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the new look Nets did a good job of staying afloat and earning a postseason berth. Pride and effort have gotten them this far but they are simply outgunned against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 2, it’s hard to avoid sounding hyperbolic but it could be the beginning of the end for the Golden State Warriors as we know them. If the Kings get off to a good start, the fans in attendance might literally blow the roof off the building. That crowd was electric in Game 1 and could take it to another level if it smells blood in the water.

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, PHI leads the series 1-0

Spread: 76ers -10(-110)

O/U: 213.5 (-110)

The Nets were somewhat competitive in the first game, but I think that had more to do with the Sixers level of play vs anything the Nets did that could be replicated. Mikal Bridges as the number one option went surprisingly well during the regular season but it’s unrealistic to think that will be enough against the potential league-MVP.

PICK: 76ers -10

GS Warriors at Sacramento Kings, SAC leads the series 1-0

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-110)

O/U: 240 (-110)

Simply put, the Warriors won the title because of Andrew Wiggins. After being away from the team due to personal reasons, he needs to get up to speed as quickly as possible. His defense, rebounding, and ability to create his own shot are sorely missed. Normally, it’s other teams that have to find ways to defend the Warriors, but this King’s offense is real and poses some very real problems for Golden State. The atmosphere tonight should be electric, and this series is by far the most entertaining matchup we have in the first round.

PICK: Warriors -1.5