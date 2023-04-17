Marc Stein: Mavericks in ‘advanced discussions’ to hire former Utah Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey

The Dallas Mavericks are in “advanced discussions” to bring in former Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey as a consultant to Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison in an effort to “bolster their front office,” according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

This is the first domino to drop after many expect drastic changes after the Mavericks disappointing season that saw them go from the Western Conference Finals in 2022 to missing the playoffs entirely this season.

The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire former Utah Jazz lead executive Dennis Lindsey in a consultant's role to GM Nico Harrison to bolster their front office, league sources tell @TheSteinLine.



More posting soon: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 17, 2023

Lindsey was the general manager of the Jazz from 2012-2021, before transitioning to an advisory role in June 2021, after the Jazz failed to reach the conference finals despite having the best record in the NBA. Before Utah, Lindsey was an assistant general manager with the San Antonio Spurs from 2007-2012.

Earlier in 2021, Lindsey was accused of racist remarks from former Jazz player Elijah Millsap. Millsap said during his 2015 exit interview with Lindsey and then Jazz coach Quinn Snyder, Lindsey told Millsap “if you say one more word, I’ll cut your black ass and send you back to Louisiana.”

Millsap initially revealed this with a tweet in Feb. 2021, before confirming it with reporters, even after Lindsey denied the mark completely, with Snyder saying he did not remember Lindsey saying those words. The league investigated the allegations but could not confirm the remark was made.

Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana”. — Elijah (@Elijah_Millsap) February 25, 2021

“The investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made,” the league said in a statement. “The investigation also involved other parties who might have been in a position to corroborate the allegation, and the review of the meeting notes of the exit interview and other pertinent information.”

Lindsey was responsible for acquiring Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, creating the Jazz teams that made the playoffs five consecutive seasons under his watch from 2017-2021, culminating in the 2021 Jazz team that won 52 games in the pandemic-shortened season, most in the NBA. However, none of Lindsey’s Jazz teams ever made it to the conference finals.