Mavericks Odds: How to bet Tuesday’s first round playoff games

The Nets/Sixers game played out how we expected. Brooklyn’s tactics and effort kept them in the game but in the end the Sixer’s talent won out. In the main event, the Kings took it to the Warriors and wore them down. It wasn’t a case of the Warriors being terrible on the road. They put their best foot forward, but the Kings were just flat out better. They have no answers for De’Aaron Fox and lack the speed and depth to contend with the King’s pace of play. With a Draymond Green suspension likely, the defending champs are in trouble. Now, on to tonight’s games.

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, BOS leads 1-0

Spread: Celtics -10.5 (-110)

O/U: 229.5

Before the series started, I imagined the Celtics would likely win in 5. After watching Game 1, it’s hard to imagine the series will play out any other way. I think the Celtics outlast the Hawks in a competitive game but fail to cover. 10.5 is a ton of points.

PICK: Hawks +10.5

NY Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers, NY leads 1-0

Spread: Cavaliers -5.5 (-110)

O/U: 213.5

In Game 1, the Knicks shot a lower percentage from the field and from 3 but gutted out a win due to their rebounding edge and huge performance from Josh Hart (8-11 from the field). With Josh Hart doubtful for tonight’s game, I think the Knicks shooting woes continue and the Cavs take care of business at home before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.

Pick: Cavs -5.5

LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns, LA leads 1-0

Spread: Phoenix -8.5 (-110)

O/U: 225.5

Saw a stat on Twitter that tonight’s ref, Scott Foster, is 14-0 in his last 14 games against Chris Paul. That’s simply too much history to ignore. I think the Sun’s win, but I may be the only person on the planet with more money on the Clippers than S***t F**ter heading into tonight’s critical Game 2.

Pick: Clippers +8.5