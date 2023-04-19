Mavericks Odds: How to bet Wednesday’s playoff games

The Hawks-Celtics game should’ve been more competitive, but the Celtics took over in the second quarter and never looked back. The home crowd could propel the Hawks to a Game 3 win but this series is over. The Cavs rolled the Knicks thanks to 32 points from Darius Garland and suffocating defense. The main event, however, involved Chris Paul vs Scott Foster. CP3 snapped his 14-game playoff losing streak against Foster and cost gamblers(me) hundreds of dollars. Devin Booker was on fire and CP3 helped close things out in the 4th. The Undertaker finally losing a WrestleMania match was less surprising. That being said, it’s time to pick up the pieces and go again.

Spread: Pick ‘Em

O/U: 226.5

Without Steven Adams, the Lakers are bigger and stronger than the Grizzlies. Even if Ja plays, the Lakers path to victory is clear. The Grizzlies playing at home might give them the edge in Game 2 but I expect the Lakers will be advancing to the second round.

PICK: Lakers MoneyLine

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, Heat lead 1-0

Spread: Bucks -6.5

O/U: 219

Giannis is currently listed as doubtful after a tough fall in Game 1. Khris Middleton looks washed. Tyler Herro is out for the season after breaking his hand. I have no desire to watch a single second of this game, but I intend on wagering an irresponsible amount of money on the under.

Pick: Under 219

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, Den leads 1-0

Spread: Denver -8.5

O/U: 223.5

If you, like me, have a family at home, use this time to perform your paternal or maternal duties. Read the kids a bedtime story. Clean the gutters. Maybe reorganize your pantry. As much as I enjoy watching Jokic play basketball, I simply cannot watch Minnesota anymore. Gobert is the antithesis of must watch TV.

Pick: Over 222.5