SB Reacts: Dallas fans are confident the Mavericks will retain Kyrie Irving

Earlier in the week we asked the fandom if they expected the Dallas Mavericks to re-sign Kyrie Irving. The comments on that question were all over the place and judging by those alone, the fans are pretty divided about what to expect. The Silent Majority is confident the Mavericks will play with Irving on the roster next season.

61% is a strong number, similar to last week’s poll asking about Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison. While our staff is pretty varied in what we want insofar as Irving, it’s safe to say that for most people, watching Kyrie Irving play basketball is a lot of fun.

Though the win-loss results were not there in the 2022-23 season, Irving and Doncic paired up very well on the court offensively. As Josh noted yesterday, extrapolating Irving’s numbers over a full season would’ve meant that last year he might’ve finished with a career high in true shooting percentage and a career low in turnover rate. The two stars are efficient together, at least on the offensive end.

And this concludes accidental Kyrie Irving week at Mavs Moneyball. We’ll likely revisit these topics in the weeks to come, since NBA Free Agency doesn’t start for a long, long time.

