Mavericks vs Hawks Preview: Dallas plays their final road game of the year in Atlanta

The Dallas Mavericks (37-41) round out a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) in a late afternoon/early evening contest on NBAtv. It’s a match-up of sadness, a play-in hopeful in the Mavericks against a play-in stalwart in the Hawks. Both teams are below .500, a sign of embarrassment for the NBA that both of these teams still can make the “playoffs”. Alas. Here’s the stuff you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks WHAT: Annihilation of hope or something else

Annihilation of hope or something else WHERE: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA WHEN: 5:00 p.m. CST

5:00 p.m. CST HOW: NBAtv or Bally Sports Southwest

Both teams are pretty healthy. Folks have forgotten about Frank, who is questionable with a knee injury. Platonic ideal of Dorian Finney-Smith, aka De’Andre Hunter is out with a knee injury of some sort.

I don’t know what to say about this team anymore. They lost a game where they shot 62%!

We’ll be back after the game with the same level of coverage as the Mavericks give in effort. Thanks for hanging out. Go Mavs.