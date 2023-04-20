Mavericks Odds: How to bet Thursday’s NBA playoff triple-header

After stealing game one in Phoenix, the Clippers are back home with the series tied up. Chris Paul at 37 years old and Kawhi getting big minutes after missing a lot of the year with injury, health might be the biggest factor in this series.

Unless the Nets can trade for prime Shaq, this series was over before it started.

The young Kings team won’t have their home crowd to help get them through this game. An away playoff game in Steph’s house is a different environment, let’s see if they will be ready.

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-110)

O/U: 226.5 (-110)

This scrappy Clippers team without Paul George was not given much of a chance by many experts to put up a fight in this series. They not only stole game one, but they were only down three points in the 4th with a couple of minutes to go in game two. The home crowd energy in LA is going to be huge for someone like Russell Westbrook whose whole play style is built off energy. I like for the scrappy Clippers to pull one out in a close game

Pick: Clippers +2.5

Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, PHI leads the series 2-0

Spread: 76ers -4.5(-110)

O/U: 209.5 (-110)

Simply put, no one on the Nets can stop Joel Embiid. They sent a double team every time he touched the ball last game and he still almost had a 20/20 game. Brooklyn could possibly end up winning a game in this series if Embiid somehow forgets to set his alarm but if he’s playing, it feels a lot like its broom season.

Pick: 76ers -4.5

Sacramento Kings at GS Warriors, SAC leads the series 2-0

Spread: Warriors -5.5 (-110)

O/U: 239.5 (-110)

By far the most exciting series of the first round, the Splash Bros and company find themselves down 0-2 for the first time ever. Missing Draymond Green will be huge on the defensive side, but his lack of wanting to shoot on the offensive end has allowed the Kings to play some box-in-one against Steph to make him work hard for his buckets. Moody gave the Warriors great minutes when Draymond was in foul trouble last game and he can also help spread the offense more creating better shots for Steph.

Pick: Warriors -5.5

Record:

DegenSam picks (41-29 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)