NBA Draft Primer: Who the Mavericks will consider with their possible lottery pick

We are still weeks away from the real heat of draft season. The middle of May is when reality sets in for the Dallas Mavericks, and what paths they will have, or not have, at improving the roster as quickly as possible. But that doesn’t mean we can’t dive in headfirst discussing all the possibilities inside, and knowing this organization’s history outside, the draft.

That means before we take a glance at all the players the Mavericks could nab with their possible lottery pick we first must acknowledge the likelihood that the front office will shop this pick if it stays at the 10th spot. While all of us in draft corner will continue to scream about the value of keeping first round selections, especially top ten picks, the team’s history suggests it will be packaged. Those ideas have floated around more and more since the season ended. But whether it’s used in the trade market or kept, there’s no arguing this team needs an injection of fresh faces and energy.

The 2023 NBA Draft class features a consensus, and possible generational talent, top prospect in Victor Wembanyama. If for whatever reason you are just tuning into the basketball world, Wembanyama is the French albatross 19 year-old superstar. He possesses guard-like ball handling, shooting guard range and the defensive instincts and length to swallow up opponent’s shots from everywhere on the floor. But this class isn’t bolstered by a singular talent. This is a deep crop of talent, where value should be found throughout the lottery. So let’s take a brief look at the players we’ll be discussing over the next month, and the general tiers these players could be listed based on analysis from draft experts. All players tiered together are listed alphabetically.

Tier 1

Victor Wembanyama — 7’2, 229 lbs (Metropolitans 92)

2022-23 season: 32.2 mpg / 21.4 pts / 9.9 reb / 2.3 ast / 3.1 blk

Tier 2

Scoot Henderson — 6’4, 195 lbs (Ignite)

2022-23 season: 30.7 mpg / 16.5 pts / 5.4 reb / 6.5 ast / 1.1 stl

Brandon Miller — 6’9, 200 lbs (Alabama)

2022-23 season: 32.6 mpg / 18.8 pts / 8.2 reb / 2.1 ast

Amen Thompson — 6’7, 209 lbs (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 season: 28.2 mpg / 16.4 pts / 5.9 reb / 5.9 ast / 2.3 stl

Ausar Thompson — 6’7, 215 lbs (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 season: 27.6 mpg / 16.3 pts / 7.1 reb / 6.1 ast / 2.4 stl

Tier 3

Anthony Black — 6’7, 198 lbs (Arkansas)

2022-23 season: 34.9 mpg / 12.8 pts / 5.1 reb / 3.9 ast / 2.1 stl

Gradey Dick — 6’8, 205 lbs (Kansas)

2022-23 season: 32.7 mpg / 14.1 pts / 5.1 reb / 1.7 ast

Keyonte George — 6’4, 185 lbs (Baylor)

2022-23 season: 28.6 mpg / 15.3 pts / 4.2 reb / 2.8 ast

Taylor Hendricks — 6’9, 210 lbs (Central Florida)

2022-23 season: 34.7 mpg / 15.1 pts / 7 reb / 1.4 ast / 1.7 blk

2022-23 season: 24.5 mpg / 16.3 pts / 5.4 reb / 1.2 ast

Jarace Walker — 6’8, 240 lbs (Houston)

2022-23 season: 27.6 mpg / 11.2 pts / 6.8 reb / 1.8 ast

Cason Wallace — 6’4, 193 lbs (Kentucky)

2022-23 season: 32.2 mpg / 11.7 pts / 3.7 reb / 4.3 ast/ 2 stl

2022-23 season: 27.3 mpg / 12.5 pts / 5.3 reb / 1.4 stl

It is more likely than not that the Mavericks will be looking through Tier 3 closely over the next six weeks. The team is in desperate need of defensive help, and lucky for them this collection of talent has that potential. Whether it’s athletic, defensive-minded wings or switchable undersized big men, if the Mavericks hold on to their draft pick there will be players available to them that fit their greatest needs.

We’ll go deeper into each player’s tools and how they fit in Dallas over the coming weeks. Be sure to check in with Mavs Moneyball for all your draft coverage!