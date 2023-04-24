Mavericks Odds: How to bet Monday’s playoff games

It was an eventful weekend of basketball. While Saturday’s game failed to provide much excitement, Sunday’s slate more than made up for it. Madison Square Garden was buzzing after the Knicks took a 3-1 series lead over the Cavs. Golden State, thanks in part to mental mistakes, was lucky to survive Game 4 and managed to tie the series at 2-2. Boston vs Atlanta never felt as close as the score while Minnesota managed to avoid getting swept by beating the Nuggets in overtime. Tonight’s two-game slate could have huge implications on how the rest of the playoffs will unfold. Let’s get into it.

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, Heat lead 2-1

Spread: Bucks -7 (-110)

O/U: 219 (-110)

Giannis is scheduled to make his return tonight and his first order of business will be trying to contain Playoff Jimmy. Jrue Holiday, a world-class defender, was simply too small for Butler. We have no idea if Giannis is 100% but his length and physicality are sorely needed. Were Milwaukee up 2-1, there’s a chance the Bucks would have given him an extra few days of rest. Down 2-1, tonight’s game is close to a must-win for the betting favorites to come out of the East.

PICK: Bucks -7

Memphis Grizzlies at LA Lakers, LA leads 2-1

Spread: Lakers -4.5 (-110)

O/U: 221.5 (-110)

The Lakers embarrassed the Griz through the first 1.5 quarters of Game 3. We do, however, have to credit the Grizzlies’ resolve and fight. They ended the half on a 10-0 run and made it a game at halftime. The second half was all about Ja Morant. He was a one-man wrecking crew and was able to get to his spots at will. Was the Lakers defense complacent or was it an indication of what is to come? The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. The Lakers are probably better suited for playoff basketball, but their inconsistent play could give them Memphis an opening to tie the series.

PICK: Grizzlies +4.5