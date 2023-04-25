Mavs YouTube RoundUp - The Playoffs Without Us Edition

We began this dark, strange playoff edition of the RoundUp with a downer video from the Score outlining just how pivotal getting every move right this offseason is for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns look like they will prevail over the Los Angeles Clippers sans George and Leonard. Even still, give all the credit in the world to Russell Westbrook proving he still had something left in the tank.

Slightly Biased does a great job of dismantling the lazy takes that blame Luka Doncic for the departure of Jalen Brunson. Hats off to JB for a great series (thus far) versus Cleveland.

Imagine you are a fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves and instead of draft capital for the next decade allowing you to dream about all the good things that the future might bring...you have Rudy Gobert. A cautionary tale against ever making a trade with Danny Ainge.

Theo Pinson breaks down his assessment of the Mavericks season. There may be more podcasting and less tank-ball-five next season. We can only hope.

Even if you do not have time to watch Barry’s entire video, it is fun to the Miami Heat get mentioned for some reason.

The ability to laugh about silly things is increasingly a lost art. Shaq and Chuck are being silly here and it is refreshing.

This is the season finale of Hero Ball from Bleacher Report. Every episode was amazing and we can only hope it will come back next year for a second animated look at the eccentricities of the NBA.