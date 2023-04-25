Should the Dallas Mavericks trade the pick or select the best player available?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

This one involves some wishcasting, since there’s a decent chance the Mavericks do not keep their pick in the upcoming 2023 draft. But the question is simple, if Dallas keeps the pick in this years draft lottery, do you want the Mavericks to trade the pick for a known commodity (think veteran player) or do you want them to use the pick on a prospect?

This one’s tough because you have to imagine that two stars in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving want to win know and want a player that can help them win starting as soon as next season. Yet, for me at least, the idea of a draft pick is fun. This is a talented draft and one thing we’ve lacked in Dallas is cost-controlled assets, young players that show promise (I hear everyone on Josh Green and Jaden Hardy, they are good, I am speaking more historically).

