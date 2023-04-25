Mavericks Odds: How to bet Tuesday’s playoff games

Tonight’s games feature three teams on the road fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. If that wasn’t challenging enough, all the road teams facing elimination will be short-handed for their respective games tonight. The Clippers will once again be without their two stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Hawks will be missing Dejonte Murray due to suspension for pushing a referee. Minnesota will be without Kyle Anderson due to an eye injury.

How will these road teams respond with their backs against the wall? Let’s dive into the plays for tonight.

Spread: Suns -12.5 (-110)

O/U: 223.5 (-110)

It’s unfortunate that NBA fans didn’t get a chance to watch a fully healthy Clippers team in the playoffs because this series might have looked completely different. Ty Lue deserves a ton of credit for his incredible coaching job without a consistent starting lineup. The Suns will most likely win tonight to close out the series, but the scrappy Clippers will keep it close.

Pick: Clippers +12.5

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, BOS leads the series 3-1

Spread: Celtics -13.5(-110)

O/U: 229.5 (-110)

Without the presence of Dejonte Murray, Boston’s defensive game plan will be centered around disrupting Trae Young. The Celtics won both home games in this series by 13 points. In a closeout game without the opposing team’s number two option, this has the potential to reach blowout territory early on.

Pick: Celtics -13.5

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets, Den leads the series 3-1

Spread: Nuggets -9.5 (-110)

O/U: 221.5 (-110)

After one of the wildest collapses in recent history as the Nuggets rallied down 12 with less than three minutes left to send the game to overtime, Anthony Edwards put on a special performance in OT to help avoid his team from getting swept. Now they are back in Denver where the Nuggets have only lost seven games all year. Two-time MVP Jokic and company will close this one out tonight.

Pick: Nuggets -9.5

Record:

DegenSam picks (43-30 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)