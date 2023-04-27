MacMahon: Greg St. Jean will not return to the Mavericks coaching staff next season

Mavericks assistant coach Greg St. Jean will not return to the Mavericks next season, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

St. Jean joined the Mavericks last summer, after he spent time with the Lakers when Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was an assistant. He briefly coached the Summer League team before stepping down for another Mavericks assistant, Jared Dudley. St. Jean was known as the offensive coordinator on the bench, with assistant Sean Sweeny the defensive coordinator.

The Mavericks offense overall was fine — it finished sixth according to stats site Cleaning the Glass, scoring over 117 points per 100 possessions. Unfortunately, there were criticisms with the clutch-time offense and out of timeout situations, where the Mavericks struggled despite the brilliance of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

MacMahon’s tweet ends with the Mavericks looking to “add more experience to the staff.” Dallas had a lot of assistant coaches this past season, and a lot of them were first time guys to sit on the front row. Considering how disjointed this Mavericks season felt, it makes sense Kidd and the organization will look for more experience on the sidelines.

This is the second shakeup move so far during the Mavericks unexpected early start to the offseason. Last week the Mavericks were reportedly close to hiring former Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey as a front office consultant.