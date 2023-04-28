Fans hope the Dallas Mavericks draft a player with the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft

Earlier this week, we asked this question: if Dallas keeps the pick in this years draft lottery, do you want the Mavericks to trade the pick for a known commodity (think veteran player) or do you want them to use the pick on a prospect?

Returns were decisive:

Two out of three respondents want the Mavericks to use the pick to select the best player available, assuming Dallas keeps the pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Due to where the Mavericks are in the team-building cycle, it’s widely expected that the Mavericks will consider moving the pick as part of a draft day trade. Missing the playoffs after making the Western Conference Finals was a clear step back and the Mavericks need an influx of talent.

But most fans want that influx of talent to come from a pick in the draft, not from trading the pick for a player fans may already know. Dallas is between a rock and a hard place with this entire hypothetical, as the Blazers are also looking to win now, have a higher chance of jumping up in the lottery, and could undercut the Mavericks on the trade market with a better offer for any potential upgrade players which might be on the market. Until the lottery is held next month, there are simply too many things to consider. I hope they keep the pick as well, but we’re all going to have to wait and see.

