Kyrie Irving sits courtside at Lakers-Grizzlies Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks may not be playing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but one Maverick is making an appearance in Los Angeles for Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin noted prior to tip off that Dallas Mavericks free agent Kyrie Irving is sitting court side, across from the Lakers’ bench, at Friday night’s game.

Given Irving’s history with LeBron James, and the Lakers once being thought of as leading candidate to trade for Irving mid season, it’s easy to make something out of nothing or EVERYTHING out of a normal thing.

That looks like a totally normal greeting, two acquaintances having a casual catch up, one friend visiting another friend at their place of work. Just dudes being dudes. Right? RIGHT? Look, I don’t like panicking and I definitely don’t like worrying about the unpredictable decision making of Kyrie Irving. But for a team that is Down Bad down bad, the Mavericks really can’t afford Irving to walk for nothing.

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Irving is a free agent this summer in search of what could be his final enormous full max deal, and the Mavericks couldn’t be any more on the ropes to put together a roster to support Luka Doncic. When we hit July all eyes will be on the team’s front office and whether or not they’ll be willing to offer that max contract and if Irving is willing to stick around for it.

But enough worry for now. Maybe we’re worried about the wrong guys stealing Irving from the Mavericks. He isn’t the only one courtside after all. Larry David and Jack Nicholson are also sitting sideline for the Lakers game. Maybe Irving, David, and Nicholson are scheming to join Big Three. Either way, I know something’s up.