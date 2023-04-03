Kyrie Irving will decide his future in free agency, per report

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will “allow his future to be decided in free agency this summer,” according to Haynes’ sources.

Of course, the report from Haynes also notes, “the plan is still to re-sign the star guard”, but as we well know here with these Dallas Mavericks, their plans are not often in-line with the reality of a given situation. The Jalen Brunson situation comes to mind, but it’s one of many miscues in the last decade.

It’s also worth reminding everyone that Dallas understood the risk when they traded for Irving back in February. Dallas traded for a player who wanted out of his situation in Brooklyn and the Mavericks hoped to woo him during the remainder of the season.

In a recent update, Marc Stein said, “The early signals emanating from Mavsland suggest that a multi-year deal for Irving is certainly feasible, but the general uncertainty stemming from his free agent-to-be status creates a layer of pressure felt at all levels by Dallas”.

Given how bad Dallas is at the moment, it’s a struggle to see anything turning out well for the Mavericks. And yet, one has to assume they have an inside track to re-signing Kyrie Irving for both a dollar amount and contract length that everyone walks away happy with. If they so choose, Dallas can offer Irving the largest contract with the most years. Whether that’s what he wants isn’t worth thinking too hard about at the moment.

The key has to be simply ending this season in a way that isn’t an outright disaster. Then with time away, perhaps cooler heads will prevail in any negotiation regarding Irving’s future with Dallas. There’s a lot that can happen over the next few weeks and months.