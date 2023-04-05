Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -6 (-110)

O/U 241 (-110)

Mavs ML: -250

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Sacramento is on the second night of a back-to-back, but they blew out New Orleans last night and got a few extra minutes for their starters. Dallas has been a terrible team against the spread all year, and at -6 this number is a bit high. Take Sacramento to cover +6, as Dallas wins in a close game.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 30.5 points + assists (-115)

Luka Doncic over 9.5 first quarter points (-115)

Irving will need to have a big night for Dallas to pull out a win. He has hit this line in both games against the Kings as a Maverick, and with two full days of rest, he will be sharp. The same goes for Doncic, even with his possible new rotation of getting only 10 first-quarter minutes. He will be motivated to come out strong after the Thunder lost last night, moving Dallas a half-game closer to the play-in.

Player of the Day

De’Aaron Fox over 24.5 points (-120)

This is the easiest prop of the day, as Fox has dominated Dallas this year. He has averaged nearly 35 points against the Mavericks in two games and with the Dallas defense holding on for dear life, he should clear this number easily.