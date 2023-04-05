Mavericks vs Kings Preview: Dallas hosts Sacramento for the final time

The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) play host to the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at the start of the last Dallas homestand of the year. The Mavericks are still fighting for a play-in spot for some reason whereas the Kings have made the playoffs and are in hot pursuit of 50 wins. Let’s get to the main things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings WHAT: The start of the last homestand

The start of the last homestand WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Both teams are healthy, which is good. The Kings are on the back end of a back to back whereas Dallas has had two days of rest.

Mark Cuban gave a pregame presser for the first time in a while and did the thing where he makes it all worse. Jason Kidd also talked in the pregame and he made it clear that he’s here for the long haul and sees failing as a learning opportunity. Good thing we have just three games left right?

We’ll be back after the game with all sorts of stuff, I hope. Go Mavs?