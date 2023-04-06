Mavs YouTube Roundup: Blame Game Edition

Monitoring my YouTube feed for NBA and Mavs-related content over the last few days has been more of a chore and less of a joy than during any stretch since the Roundup began earlier this season. Yet we press on because there are always videos worth sharing even in these dark days of Dallas Mavericks basketball.

We begin with Rich Eisen asking Brian Windhorst why the pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has not worked. Windy’s answer sidesteps the blame game that is all the rage and shines a light on team-building failures leading to poor defense and chemistry issues.

There is a massive difference between talking about the Luka Doncic problem and crossing over to painting Doncic as the problem. ThreeCone largely gets it right in this entry. The Mavericks simply cannot afford any more team-building blunders.

J.J. Redick looks back at the projected win totals of NBA teams that have surprised in both directions — including the Mavericks. Plenty of teams exceeded expectations but of those that have underperformed, it is easy to argue Dallas is the biggest disappointment of the season.

An upstart channel worth subbing, bigherm24 does a decent job at breaking down the Mavs season without attempting to unduly blame either of the starting guards.

It is easy to gloss over the news that the CBA was agreed upon for the next seven seasons and that would be a mistake. This entry details what every avid fan should know about the new deal and how the game will change.

Believe it or not, there was a time when the All-Star game mattered to players. This trip down memory lane with Mavs great Rolando Blackman shows us how far the ASG has fallen from the days when Isiah Thomas did his best to mess with Ro’s confidence, baby, confidence.

Bleacher Report’s animated videos are one of the few things that bring a genuine smile to my face of late. The Beam may be a gimmick but it is a fun one. The Kings will look to light the beam in the playoffs and prove the doubters wrong.

If you see a video you believe should be included in the next installment of the Roundup — especially draft-related content if the Mavs keep their first-round pick — feel free to DM me on Twitter.