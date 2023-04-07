Mavericks vs Bulls Preview: Dallas hosts Chicago in a battle of who wants it less

The Dallas Mavericks (38-42) host the Chicago Bulls (also 38-42) in the second to last game of the regular season. This game is going to be awful. I don’t know why any of us are watching it and yet here we are. The Chicago Bulls are locked into the 10th spot in the East, the last play-in spot. Dallas is in 11th and really can only get to 10th by the OKC Thunder losing. So at some point today or yesterday, everyone in the Dallas organization realized they were driving into No Man’s Land, so they’ve opted to sit just about everyone. The problem is, Chicago is also. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls WHAT: Tanking! A Tank-Off! A good, old-fashioned game of basketball-like substance

Tanking! A Tank-Off! A good, old-fashioned game of basketball-like substance WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

For the Bulls, Patrick Beverly is resting as is DeMar DeRozan. Alex Caruso is questionable and I bet he gets downgraded. Zach LaVine is out with injury management. They have no interest in winning or losing as they don’t get to keep their draft pick unless they jump up in the lottery.

The Mavericks are resting Josh Green and Christian Wood. Kyrie Irving is out with injury management, same with Tim Hardaway and Maxi Kleber. Luka Doncic is playing, it’s some kind of Slovenian Heritage night, but he won’t play past the first quarter.

We have a tank off folks. How did it come to this? See everyone after the game.