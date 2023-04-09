Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Game Details

Fixture : Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

: at San Antonio Spurs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023 Date and Time : Sunday, April 9th, 2023; 2:30 PM CST

: Sunday, April 9th, 2023; 2:30 PM CST Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -3.5 (-110)

O/U: 229 (-110)

Mavs ML: -165

Odds up to date as of 9 AM CST from DraftKings

Although Mavs fans didn’t want the season to end this way, there is something beautiful in the sadness of watching two teams that are deliberately trying to tank. With the rumors about what Kyrie is going to do in the off-season and a current investigation from the NBA, the Mavs organization has a lot on its plate. So why would anyone bet on a game when both teams are trying to lose, you might ask? Well, the degenerates here at Mavs Moneyball have no quit in us until the clock hits triple 0’s. The Mavs and the Spurs have both been allergic to playing defense all year. Mixing that in with bench players getting heavy minutes leads me to believe the pace of the game will be like a weekend rec league game. Over 229 is the play today.

Player Props

No current player props are available as oddsmakers are unsure about the starting lineup for both teams.

Record:

DegenSam picks (40-29 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)

