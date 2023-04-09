Mavericks vs Spurs Preview: An epic clash of which team has worse players

The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a game neither team wants to win. The Tank Wars are in full effect. I have very little to add so let’s get to the finer points:

The injury reports are detailed! The Spurs are without Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, Zach Collins, Devonte’ Graham, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jeremy Sohan, and Devin Vassell. Romeo Langford is questionable still.

The Mavericks seemed to have learned from their previous field of rakes manuever and have players designated with some actual injuries. Nevertheless, Reggie Bullock, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber are out.

Dallas should win this. The Spurs have turned tanking into an art form. We’ll have something after the game.