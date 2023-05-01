McKinley Wright IV proved capable as a deep reserve for the Mavericks

Season in Review

McKinley Wright IV probably shouldn’t have played much for the Dallas Mavericks. That’s not a knock on him, but rather the usual state of things for a young player on a contender. And that’s what everyone believed the Mavericks to be this season, until everyone, including the Mavericks, realized they weren’t even close. So Wright ended up seeing the floor more often than the usual two-way contract guy, and had a pretty decent season.

Wright played in a career-high 27 games, averaging 12.1 minutes per outing. He scored 4.2 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the field. That’s pretty good for a small guard in his second year. Wright shot 32 percent from behind the arc, something he’ll need to improve if he wants to get more playing time. Wright also dished out 2.1 assists per game, showing he does have some playmaking ability.

More important than anything, Wright showed he was capable of a spot on the roster. He’s got a long way to go before he’s able to contribute even light minutes in a playoff game, but as a just-in-case, fourth string type of point guard, Wright is a decent option.

Best Game

Wright’s best game was in mid-February against the Denver Nuggets. He scored 11 points, which wasn’t his season-high, but combined with going 4-of-4 from the field and dishing out four assists with no turnovers, it was the best game of the season for Wright. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a win.

Contract status

Wright is a restricted free agent going into the summer. He just finished up a one-year, two-way contract. His qualifying offer will be just under $2 million.

Looking ahead

It’s unlikely the Mavericks are prioritizing Wright, but it’s certainly possible to see him back in Dallas next season. He could probably use another season in the G League to develop his game, because he won’t see as much time on the court next year, unless the Mavericks’ season goes horribly wrong.

Related Dwight Powell is a rock buffeted by turbulent seas

Grade: B+

Wright is a young, undrafted player who got called into action out of the G League infrequently. That’s tough, yet he performed capably when given his chances. Wright also showed enough promise to make the Mavericks think about keeping him around next season. That’s all you can ask of an underdog like Wright.