Dwight Powell named finalist for 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell is a finalist for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award (CAA). The CAA recognizes players for their commitment to the community over the course of the season while being a model of NBA values, including teamwork, respect, and inclusion. This is Powell’s third time to be nominated for the award.

“Dwight has a heart of gold and has always believed in giving back,” Dallas Mavericks Chief Impact Officer Katie Edwards said in a statement. “He gives and gives to his teammates, to his Mavs family and to the community. His character and integrity show in his hard work and commitment to excellence both on the court and off, but also in how he treats people with love and respect. He models to all of us what it means to be a good human. I am so proud of him and eternally grateful for the impact he makes here in North Texas and beyond.”

Throughout the season, Powell contributed to the North Texas community through local small business support, childhood reading initiatives, holiday donations, and hospital visits. He also worked with his charity, the Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund, to provide funding and care for families of pediatric cancer patients.

A full list of Powell’s community commitments and charitable work can be found at mavs.com/dwight2023.

This year, the CAA winner will be determined by an NBA executive panel and a fan vote. Fan voting is live now until Sunday, May 21 via Jebbit, where fans can view and select videos highlighting each player’s impact. The winner of the 2022-23 CAA will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. For more information on voting, visit mavs.com/votefordwight.

Keita Bates-Diop of the San Antonio Spurs, Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez, Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics are also nominees for the CAA along with Powell.

To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award program, including the Bob Lanier Award, visit communityassist.nba.com/.