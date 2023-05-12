Mavericks Odds: How to bet Fridays’s playoff games

On the NBA slate tonight we have two lower-seeded teams with the opportunity to close out the series to move into the finals of their respective conference.

Miami is looking to make history as being the only team since the 1998 Knicks as the only 8 seed to make the finals. Steph Curry and the Warriors are trying to pull a Lebron and repay him with a 3-1 comeback of their own. Let’s take a look at some of the plays for tonight.

New York Knicks at Miami Heat, MIA leads the series 3-2

Spread: Heat -5.5(-110)

O/U: 208.5 (-110)

This series up to this point has come down to hustling and rebounding. There have been many rebounding opportunities because points have come at a premium in this series. I believe Miami closes this series out but 5.5 points might be too much in what I believe to be a close game. Our partners at VSIN.com show that 62% of the money is coming in on the over, so In what I believe to be a close game in a closeout opportunity, I like the under.

Pick: Under 208.5

Spread: Lakers -2.5 (-110)

O/U: 221.5 (-110)

The Warriors have been great at home all season but in the playoffs, the Lakers have been the best home team at 4-0 in their home games and averaging double-digit victories. Even with Anthony Davis a little banged up, I expect the Lakers to close this out on their home floor because they will do everything in their power to not let this go to game seven.

Pick: Lakers -2.5

Record:

DegenSam picks (44-32 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)