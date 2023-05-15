How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The Draft Lottery selection is a thrilling, surprising, and sometimes heartbreaking night for the worst teams in the league. For many it’s a chance at invest in young talent or leverage picks and assets to improve their roster. For one or two, it’s a chance at adding a true superstar that can change the course of a franchise — a player like Victor Wembanyama. And for even fewer, their pick slips from their fingers as previous trade agreements pulls the rug out from under them.

For the Dallas Mavericks all of those possibilities are on the table. While highest odds indicate they will stay at 10th and keep their pick, the best and worst of circumstances are still on the line. Here’s what to know about the event.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m CT on ESPN.

Who is participating?

14 teams will be vying for the top spot, with descending odds after the top three (worst three) teams. If you would like to get some thrills, or feel despair, prior to the night visit tankathon.com to run the simulator.

Related Nico Harrison to represent Dallas Mavericks at NBA Draft Lottery Selection

How does the lottery work?

The lottery order is determined through a semi-complicated process involving ping pong balls and a machine manufactured by the Smart Play Company. If you want to do a deep dive the league explains it here, or the basics:

The drawing process occurs in the following manner: All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.

The Dallas Mavericks historically have had awful luck, having never moved up in the lottery draft order in 16 tries and moved back seven times. That’s bone chilling. And this time around the Mavericks simply can’t move back, or they send the pick to the New York Knicks. So tune in, but proceed with caution.