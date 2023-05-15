NBA Conference Finals Hangout

We’re back for the Conference Finals. If you want to carry on any conversations from round two, here’s the thread. The playoffs keep going tonight with the opening round of the Western Conference Finals, with the Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

That series is a match-up of the same two Western Conference Finals opponents as the Bubble in 2020. The Lakers won that series 4-1, but it was a pretty close series. The Lakers were a bigger team then, with lots of centers to through at Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets are a deeper team now, winning in different ways but still riding the Jokic train.

Out east, it’s a match-up of the Boston Celtics hosting the Miami Heat. These two teams ALSO played one another in 2020 in the bubble, with Miami making the most of their chances. The Heat are a surprising team, finishing the regular season seventh in the East and pushing all the way to the cusp of the NBA Finals.

Who are your picks for the finals with what we know today?