Podcast: NBA Draft daydreaming about the Dallas Mavericks

With the NBA Lottery going on Tuesday night, we at Mavs Moneyball are trying to get all of our various NBA draft wishcasting out of the way. After all, when the pick is set at 10 (the most likely option), we want to have all these thoughts and dreams about various prospects out of our system well in advance.

I brought on one of our various NBA Draft aficionados to talk about all sorts of guys. We start at the top of the draft, and even though Dallas only has a VERY small chance to move up, we talk about Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Thomopson, Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson, and more just because we can.

After that hoping and dreaming, we pivot to a number of guys who should be there at 10 over all. Understand we know the Mavericks are likely to move the pick if they stay at 10 in the lottery, but we want to talk about potential and fits because basketball should be about dreaming, even if it’s just sometimes. This was a fun show, I hope you enjoy it as well.

