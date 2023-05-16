2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Dallas Mavericks stay at 10, keep their 2023 draft pick

The Dallas Mavericks stay at 10th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, following the NBA Lottery on Tuesday evening. Heading into the draft, this was the most statistically likely. Heading into the draft, Dallas had a 79.8% chance of staying in the top 10, including a 13.9% chance to jump into the top four over all.

Historically, Dallas has faired poorly in the draft lottery, either falling or staying in the same position as pre-lottery in every single instance. Throughout team history, Dallas has an interesting history of draft picks. They lucked into both Dirk Nowitzki in 1998 and Luka Doncic in 2018 despite the basketball gods not working in their favor. With this selection, they have a number of options available to them.

While it’s generally expected the Mavericks trade this pick for a win-now player, they should really consider the straightforward path of simply using the pick and getting the best player available. From the looks of various mock drafts, a number of capable players who could play sooner rather than later might be available.

Taylor Hendricks is a favorite of our site and he seems destined to rise. But Jarace Walker may fall, Anthony Black could be available, Cason Wallace might be waiting... there’s a lot of options. The question is whether Dallas has the stomach to take and develop another younger player.

We’ll have more on the draft in the coming hours and days. In the meantime, feel free to join us in our live draft reaction show.