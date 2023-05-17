Playoff Odds: How to bet on Celtics vs Heat, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals

The Eastern Conference finals feature a matchup between a Celtics team that was favored to win it all and a Heat team that Vegas priced at less than a 1% chance to win it all with their odds at a shocking +13,000. So you’re saying there’s a chance? Let’s take a look at the betting plays for tonight.

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 0-0 series

Spread: Celtics -8 (-110)

O/U: 211 (-110)

Defense is the key to this series. The Heat, still missing Tyler Herro due to injury, ranked last in the NBA in scoring while Boston was third. Miami does have an extra day of rest which might benefit them. Interestingly enough, 67% of the money is coming in on the Heat covering the spread tonight while 84% of the money is on the over. Boston won’t need to double-team as much as they had to in the last series with Embiid, allowing each player to play their individual matchups which I think will benefit the Celtics more.

Pick: Boston -8

Props: