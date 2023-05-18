Playoff Odds: How to bet Nuggets vs Lakers, Game 2

Nikola Jokic, who should have won MVP but that’s a conversation for another day, is a walking nightmare for opposing defenses. If you send a double team, he’ll pick you apart. If you play him straight up, he has the wingspan to shoot over you at will. Unlike Embiid, his vision and playmaking skills makes everyone around him better. If his teammates can hit shots, good luck trying to stop them.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, DEN leads series 1-0

Spread: Denver -6.0 (-110)

O/U: 226

Toward the end of game 1, the Lakers were creative in finding ways to disrupt the Nuggets rhythm on offense but you have to question if those were temporary blips or something that’s repeatable for the rest of the series. My money is on Jokic figuring them out and finding actions that counter what the Lakers did. It might take a game or so but, in the long run, I’ll take Jokic and the Nuggets’ offense over the Laker’s formidable defense.

PICK: Lakers +6

Player Props

Nikola Jokic over 28.5 Points(-135)

Nikola Jokic over 10.5 Assts(-105)