Majority of fans still want the Dallas Mavericks to draft a player

Earlier this week we asked fans and readers of the site what they preferred now that the Dallas Mavericks safely secured the 10th pick in the 2023 NBA draft next month. The options were simple:

Select a player with the pick

Trade back, acquire more assets

Trade for veteran help

Once again, the results were more definitive than I would’ve imagined.

I think we all know the current trend of what the Mavericks want to do, between other more connected outlets offering their thoughts both local and national, it’s pretty clear Dallas believes they should trade the pick for some kind of veteran win-now help, whatever that is.

Fans though, seem to be leaning more towards using the pick on an actual player. Rookies don’t help winning, but I don’t think a rookie being asked to help Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be asked to do a whole lot past rebound, defend, play hard, things of that nature.

Of course, what we want them to do and what they actually do are always two different things. There’s still plenty of time to debate this among ourselves and plenty of time for the team to come to a different conclusion and select a player.

At least we have this to talk about. Had Dallas fallen in the lottery, Mavs Moneyball might have been a barren wasteland of sadness. Again. As usual, sound off in the comments with your personal preference.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.