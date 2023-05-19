Playoff Odds: How to bet Celtics vs Heat, Game 2

The Miami Heat simply will not go away. We assumed they’d go away against the Bucks and Giannis would eventually put down the pesky rebellion. That never happened. The series against the Knicks was a coin toss but most assumed the Knicks would put up more of a fight. The “Zombie Heat”, as Bill Simmons called them entering the playoffs, continue to march their way towards another improbable finals run. The brand of basketball they play isn’t aesthetically pleasing but it is effective. They grind you down on defense for 3 and a half quarters and let Jimmy Butler take over in crunch time. Other than Playoff Jimmy, it’s hard to pinpoint another Heat player that has played consistently well. And yet, here they are, with a chance to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before it shifts to Miami.

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, Miami leads series 1-0

Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-110)

O/U: 215

The Heat are essentially playing with house money tonight. If the Celtics come out hot, the Heat have every reason to keep Jimmy Butler in the garage and let him enter Game 3 with a ton of rest. If they can somehow keep things close, they can throw the kitchen sink at the Celtics in the 4th and try to grab the series by the horns. Personally, i think tonight is a blowout. I expect Tatum will be aggressive early and often. This one could be over by halftime.

Pick: Celtics -9.5

Player Props

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 Points (-110)

Robert Williams over 7.5 Rebs (+110)

Conference Finals Record: 1-0 Against the Spread, 1-1 on Player Props