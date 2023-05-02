The NBA Draft or Free Agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Today’s question is a little more tame than the past few weeks: which do you prefer on the upcoming NBA calendar: the draft or free agency?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7S41FM/">Please take our survey</a>

This is purely a preference question. The Mavericks haven’t been involved in the Draft too often during my time as a NBA fan, getting blessed with Dirk Nowitzki then Luka Doncic will do that to how Dallas builds teams. But I’ve always been in love with potential more than I have been known quantities.

It hasn’t helped thtat the Mavericks haven’t really been good with Free Agency... ever? That’s probably not fair. Free Agency just isn’t as straight forward of a path to team building as the Mavericks have acted like these last 20 years. But that’s the way of things.

So let us know, which part do you prefer and tell us why in the comments!