Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Conference Finals Edition

From the jump, these playoffs have felt wide open. No clearly dominant team to brush aside the pretenders. Simply a bushel of good teams laden with flaws all duking it out. The RoundUp can’t help but wonder how last year’s Mavs would have fared in this year’s playoff bracket. It is enough to make us wistful.

We kick off our video charcuterie board with Jxmy’s ode to the end of an era for the Warriors. They could never recover from the punch and were defeated from within.

Remember when Doc Rivers and Monty Williams had head coaching jobs? Accountability cometh - unless you are in Dallas where 38 wins buys you a third year.

Jokic versus Davis is a fascinating matchup for on-the-court reasons as well as legacy ramifications. Davis probably has the “bigger name” despite Jokic winning two MVPs. Can Denver break through to the finals and recontextualize Joker’s greatness for all his doubters?

Talk about having something left in the tank for the playoffs. Playoff Jimmy is a thing and the Celtics are missing their old coach right about now.

This is a nice episode from Nick and Issac. They answer submitted questions including their take on the most coherent title path pitch the Mavs could make to Luka, Kyrie, and well, us.

Kevin Gray chats with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth on the Mavericks’ off-season options post-lottery.

This is an actual YouTube Channel. He annoys the living snot out of the RoundUp so you may never see this dude in any future installments but the reaction here is so authentic and hilarious that we are including it. Remember, other fan bases hurt too.

Dalton Trigg lays out some draft night trade possibilities. Myles Turner has been a Mavs trade rumor for approximately 58 years - so why change that now?

In the first few minutes of the latest episode of Pod Maverick, our editor Kirk Henderson lays out the case for keeping the 10th pick - or at the very least not locking in the idea that a trade must happen as the only wise course.