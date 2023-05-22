Playoff Odds: How to bet Lakers vs Nuggets, Game 4

The only question is whether pride or talent will win out tonight. Tactically, I’m not sure Darvin Ham has anything he can do to turn this series around. He, and the team’s hope, is that pride and effort will be enough for the Lakers to avoid getting swept. Simply put, the Nuggets are better. Nikola Jokic is playing like the best player in the NBA and a Finals matchup against the red-hot Heat looks inevitable.

Denver Nuggets at LA Lakers, Denver leads 3-0

Spread: Lakers -3(-110)

O/U: 224

On one hand, you could understand if the Nuggets mailed it in and looked to close out the series at home. On the other, the Eastern Conference Finals could end in a sweep and the Nuggets may not want to enter the Finals with a rest disadvantage. Ultimately, I think LeBron wills his team to a win tonight.

Pick: Lakers-3

Player Props

LeBron James over 24.5 Points (-125)

Lebron James over 8.5 Rebs (-145)